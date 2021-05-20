CPSO responds to flooding rescues

Calcasieu Parish – Last night at approximately 8:40 p.m. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with assistance from the National Guard, were dispatched to Steward Road in Vinton in reference to an individual who was stuck in chest-deep water inside his residence and needed to be rescued.

Once deputies arrived it was learned there were 5 other individuals, including a 5 year old, along the same road that also needed to be rescued. Deputies and Guardsman deployed a high water vehicle along with a boat and were able to evacuate the residents safely.

“The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing to monitor the ongoing weather situation in our area,” stated Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Our department along with the assistance of the National Guard has high water vehicles and other high water rescue assets staged throughout the parish. If anyone is trapped in their home or needs help evacuating or has any other flood related issues please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3685 or 911 if it is an emergency.”