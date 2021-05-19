St. Mary Catholic School Honor Roll
St. Mary Catholic School students that have achieved the 4th Nine Week Honor Rolls are:
95 and Above Distinguished
7th Grade
Paige McKee
90 and Above
3rd Grade
Austin Bodin
Jacob King
Tri Nguyen
Ronan Watters
4th Grade
Katie Boehme
6th Grade
Allie Broussard
Preston Ewing
Josie Riedel
Evalen Rincon
Tristan Tran
7th Grade
Catherine Doan
Grace Wimberley
8th Grade
Victoria Cole
Lauren Corrao
Kiera Howington
