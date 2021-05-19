May 19, 2021

Photo courtesy LC-M CISD

LC-M receives LifeShare Blood check for donations

By Van Wade

Published 3:47 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Alison Smith from LifeShare Blood Center presented LC-M with a check for $1,520 for collecting 152 units of blood this school year. The money will go to the health science program.
Pictured from left to right are: Assistant Principal Kristy Brown, Alison Smith, and Health Science teacher Tara Parsons.

