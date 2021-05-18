WOCCISD Closed Remainder of Week
Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the uncertainty of the latest weather forecast from the National Weather Service, West Orange-Cove CISD will be closed for the remainder of the week. All planned campus events will be rescheduled. Classes will resume on Monday, May 24, 2021.
