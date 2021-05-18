Shootout on the Sabine – Cancelled

The Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau has regretfully made the decision to cancel Shootout on the Sabine, Zydeco concert, and fireworks show scheduled for May 22 and 23.

We feel that it is in the best interest and safety of the DSRA racers to cancel this event due to unfavorable weather conditions and water levels at the Sabine River.

Stay tuned for future updates and events hosted by the City of Orange Convention & Visitors Bureau.