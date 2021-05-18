LSCO rescinds mask requirements
Lamar State College Orange President Dr. Thomas Johnson has announced that LSCO, a component of the Texas State University System, has made protocol adjustments to follow the Governor’s latest Executive Order, and face coverings will no longer be required on campus. This is effective immediately.
You Might Like
WOCCISD Closed Remainder of Week
Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the uncertainty of the latest weather forecast from the National... read more