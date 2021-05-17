Texas gas prices rise week over week; see what’s expected next

The national average gas price surged last week because of big price jumps in Southeastern states due to the previously shut down Colonial Pipeline.

Most areas outside that region saw smaller fluctuations, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia,” De Haan said.

Texas gas prices have risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.76/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations in Texas.

Gas prices in Texas are 16.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.21/g higher than a year ago.

“The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark, but motorists shouldn’t get too excited — prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $2.39/g today while the most expensive is $3.99/g, a difference of $1.60/g.

“In addition, motorists in the affected areas should see outage numbers continue to decline this week, especially early in the week when gasoline demand tends to be lowest,” De Haan said. “I’m optimistic that there will be enough recovery by Memorial Day for motorists in these states to fill up without having to search for gasoline.”

The national average price of gasoline has risen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03/g today.

The national average is up 16.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.17/g higher than a year ago.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Midland Odessa – $2.95/g, up 8.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

• San Antonio – $2.67/g, up 10.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.57/g.

• Austin – $2.69/g, up 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.60/g.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:

May 17, 2020: $1.55/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)

May 17, 2019: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)

May 17, 2018: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)

May 17, 2017: $2.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 17, 2016: $2.00/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

May 17, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

May 17, 2014: $3.43/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 17, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

May 17, 2012: $3.55/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

May 17, 2011: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)