Orangefield-Hardin-Jefferson Regional Quarterfinals series set

The Orangefield Bobcats have their Class 4A Region III Regional Quarterfinals playoff series set against the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks this week.

The 22-4A champion Bobcats (21-7-2) and the 21-4A champion Hawks (24-7-1) will meet in a best-of-3 series with all games set at Lamar University’s Vincent-Beck Stadium.

Game One is Thursday at 7 p.m. Game Two is Friday at 7 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Bobcats defeated Liberty 7-0 and 5-4 in bidistrict and Sealy 2-0 and 10-1 in the area round. The Hawks downed LC-M 6-1 and 7-2 in bidistrict and El Campo 8-2 and 8-2 in the area round.

The winner of the Orangefield-H-J series will face either China Spring (28-4-2) or Rusk (20-6) in the regional semifinals next week.