Newton County Sheriff’s report 5.17.21

Released by: Sheriff Robert Burby

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 92 calls to service last week from May 10th to May 16th, 2021. We currently have 21 inmates in the following Jails, 9 housed in Newton, 11 housed in Jasper and 1 in Polk County. Last week there were 7 individuals booked into the Jail.

The following calls and reports were received by NCSO:

Newton: Theft; Harassment.

Bon Wier: Criminal Mischief – Extra Patrol; (Animal Bite (Dog)

Belgrade: Suspicious Activity (Belgrade Cemetery); Terroristic Threat

Liberty: Suspicious Activity

Biloxi: Criminal Mischief

Hartburg: Suspicious Activity

Sandjack: Deadly Conduct

Call: Cruelty to Animals; Suspicious Activity/Vehicle

Singletary Sites: Trespassing

Burkeville: Reckless Driving (Hwy 63)

Sandjack: Abandon Autos

Sunset Acres: Deadly Conduct.

Trout Creek: Terroristic Threat/Disturbance

Gist: Suspicious Activity; Animal Nuisance

Old Salem: Abandon Autos; Cruelty to Animals.

Deweyville: Suspicious Activity; Cruelty to Animals; Animal Nuisance; Boating Violations; Disturbance/Assault/Criminal Mischief.

Newton: Bank Fraud (On-Line at Charles Schwab); Animal Nuisance; Suspicious Activity

Toledo Bend: Theft

Wiergate: Hwy 63; Assault-Simple

Devils Pocket: Suspicious Activity; Disabled Vehicle

Heavy rain is forecasted for the entire week. Please drive safely and obey all warning signs that are posted along the roadways regarding flooding, closures, and other hazardous road conditions. We have posted a link on our Facebook page “DRIVETEXAS.ORG”. This link will identify the current conditions of all roads in your respective area.

Stay safe out there and remember call the Sheriff’s Office to report suspicious or alarming activities that you may observe. Please remember, “if you see something, say something.”