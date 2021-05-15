May 15, 2021

  • 73°

Breakfast Connection returns

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:18 am Saturday, May 15, 2021

After missing the socializing offered through events such as the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce Breakfast Connection held at Bridge City Bank in Orange on Thursday, many attended the event and talked about enjoying being able to see people again. Next month, the chamber will return to its regular schedule of the first Thursday of the month for Breakfast Connection. Each month it is held at a different location and a great way to meet other business owners and chamber members.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar