Man in critical condition following assault

On May 13, 2021 at 1:12 am, Orange PD officers were dispatched to the 1800 blk of Lincoln Dr. about a gunshot victim. Officers arrived and located Mr. Oscar Joseph LeBlanc in his back yard with several gunshot wounds. Mr. LeBlanc was conscious and alert. Mr. LeBlanc was transported to a Beaumont hospital before being transferred to a Houston hospital. Latest information over Mr. LeBlanc condition is he is still in surgery.

Orange PD is asking for help from the public. Orange PD is asking anyone that lives or has a business around Lincoln Dr. to check their security cameras for anything suspicious between12:00 (midnight) and 1:30 am on May 13, 2021. Please contact the Orange Police Department at 409-883-1026 or 409-883-1095 if anything is located. The public can also contact Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS or the P3 app.