UPDATE: Manhunt Underway for 2 Inmates Who Escaped from the Tyler County Jail

UPDATE: Blaze Hicks and Christopher Mobley have been apprehended in the Silsbee area.

—–

WOODVILLE, TEXAS – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Ranger Division is assisting the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office with the search for Blaze Hicks, 29, and Christopher Mobley, 36, both men escaped from the Tyler County jail late Tuesday night.

The last confirmed sighting of Hicks and Mobley was at approximately 10:50p.m. Tuesday (May 11) at the Tyler County jail in Woodville, Texas.

Hicks has been arrested for murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Hicks is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Hicks has family in the Silsbee area.

Mobley has been arrested for assault on a family or household member.

Mobley is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Blaze Hicks or Christopher Mobley are asked to call the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office at (409)283-2172 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.