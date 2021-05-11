VIDEO: Man hunt underway in Rose City

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped inmate. Drew Davis Paul, white male, 31, was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black jeans. Paul escaped from the back of a transport unit in the area of Gateway Travel Plaza at Interstate 10 in Rose City.

This area is currently being searched for Paul. If you see anyone matching this description, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at (409) 882-7926 or call 911.