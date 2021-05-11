Bear golfer Love Academic All-State

LC-M senior Travis Love was named 4A Academic All-State (Honorable Mention) by the THSCA (Texas High School Coaches Association) & Coaches Education Foundation.

Love is a three-year letterman and member of the back-to-back State qualifying Battlin’ Bear golf team.

To be nominated for Academic All-State, students must meet the following: (1) An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, (2) Of good moral character, (3) A senior, and (4) Have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Love will be attending Texas A&M in the fall.