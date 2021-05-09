FAITH: Hearts in Touch: Celebrating mothers on their special day

My 62nd birthday is on Mother’s Day, and I’m not disappointed about this consolidation of events. My children are my greatest gifts.

Motherhood has been the most challenging role of my life, yet one of my greatest joys. What an incredible experience to watch pieces of my heart walk and talk and move independently.

My mom, Jeanne Keller, is a tremendous example for me. She is generous, the quiet strength that balances my dad’s outgoing and impulsive nature, and the role model for my decisions. She loves unconditionally and exhibits patience my husband dreams of being mine. It’s easy to celebrate her on Mother’s Day.

I thank God for other women who have also served as examples for me. Many of them not only care for their own children, but impact the lives of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, students, foster children, and the children of friends and neighbors. Also in my prayers are those women whose hearts are filled with love to give, yet their wombs are empty. With all my heart, I pray next Mother’s Day finds them with babies in their arms.

Many will search for the perfect gift to express their love for their mothers. Don’t forget to include a note of love and appreciation. If the relationship needs mending, attempt to do so before more time passes. If your mother is already in Heaven, write an encouraging note to a young mother who you know is struggling. You may even want to thank someone who has been a mother figure to you.

Psalm 127:3 beautifully declares, “children are a gift of the Lord; the fruit of the womb is a reward.” May God continue to pour out His grace on all mothers as we daily care for our precious gifts.

Ronny can be reached at rmichel@rtconline.com.