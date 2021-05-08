FAITH: It’s all about the mind

The mind is a very powerful resource.

Franklin D. Roosevelt said “Men and women are not prisoners of fate, but only prisoners of their own minds.”

The potential of the human mind is subject to, and limited only by, our individual beliefs or un-belief as to whether we can accomplish a thing or not. Human mind power is unlimited in it’s potential to create the results we desire, whatever they might be.

There are no limits to the capacity of our minds with the exception of the limits we place on ourselves.

When mind power is utilized “unconsciously” it’s just as true that “undesirable results” can be and often are experienced as well.

This is why it is very important to guard what we feed our minds. When our minds are healthy, we have the capability to operate with either long term or short-term memory. Our minds have the capacity to handle as much information as we dare to feed it.

Again, our minds are a very powerful resource that if we feed or store the right information, we can achieve goals and dreams.

Directly or indirectly, we save data to our memory with no threat of ever running out of space.

The point I guess I’m looking to explore is, with all of this usable and available space, what are we storing? Have we gotten to the point of becoming satisfied and allowing for unintentionality to be the driving force behind what we learn or store in our memory data base?

It’s only what has been stored in our minds that can be recalled from the archived files. There are some things I’m sure we would love to delete but those thoughts may pop into our heads like a hick-up.

One sure way to keep the mind sharp and clear is to take the advice Paul gave to the church at Phillip.

“Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy, meditate on these things.”

We must continue to fill our minds with matter and material that are beneficial to our lives and those around us. Clear thoughts are birthed from clear material and experiences.

Meditation, Concentration, Motivation, Determination. It’s all about the mind.

Rev. Demetrius Moffett is Senior Pastor of Orange Church of God-Embassy of Grace, 1911 North 16th Street in Orange.