Faith Calendar 5.8.21
Send announcements to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks before the event.
Women’s Conference
Ignite Christian Fellowship presents Tearing Down Stronghold Women’s Conference from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Friday May 14, 2021 and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at 4685 Hwy. 12 in Vidor. Conference with worship, teaching, and testimonies designed just for women. Free event, lunch on Saturday. RSVP at https://ignitechristianfellowship.com/
Gather OC
Young adults residing in the Orange area are invited to participate in GATHER OC, a relaxed worship and learning time, designed for single and married young adults, ages 20s-40s. Participants will have the opportunity to get to know new friends and share time with their peers in a warm and inviting, coffee shop-style setting. The hour together will include musical praise and worship, corporate quiet time, a short devotional and small group time.
GATHER OC will take place Sunday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange, Texas.
For more information contact Pastor Ryan Chandler at ryan@trinityorange.com or call the Trinity Baptist Church office at 409-886-1333.
Food Pantry
5K Ministries Food Pantry, located at 9125 Skeeter, Orange, TX 77632 at the corner of Hwy 62 and Skeeter 3 miles north of the intersection in Mauriceville, is open 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. on Fridays. For more information, call 409-745-7110
Soup Kitchen
First Presbyterian Church, 902 Green Ave. in Orange, hosts a Soup Kitchen from 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Diocese of Beaumont announces new Superintendent of Catholic Schools
Dr. Felicia Kane Nichols will join the Diocese of Beaumont as Superintendent of Catholic Schools on June 7. Current Superintendent... read more