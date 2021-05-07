Bobcats blank Panthers in Game One as Bergeron nets shutout

BEAUMONT – Getting a complete-game one-hitter by senior Bryce Bergeron, the Orangefield Bobcats scooted past the Liberty Panthers 7-0 in Game One of their best-of-3 Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoff series Friday night at Lamar University’s Vincent-Beck Stadium.

The District 22-4A champion Bobcats (18-7-2) controlled the game early by nabbing a 3-0 lead after the first inning against the Panthers (15-12).

The Bobcat defense shined behind Bergeron. He finished with two strikeouts.

The Bobcats picked up four hits.

Ryan Trahan and Macoy Marze drove in two runs apiece for the Bobcats while Kolbie Sowell, who had two hits, also drove in a run. Kameryn Henderson also had a hit for Orangefield.

Gavin Becker had the lone Liberty hit.

Game Two is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday at Vincent-Beck Stadium with Game Three to follow if necessary.