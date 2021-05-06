May 6, 2021

Council Member District 1 Patrick Pullen

Pullen requests recount

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:26 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

Council member Patrick Pullen has requested a recount for the May 1, 2021 election.

Pullen received 138 votes compared to 145 his opponent, David Bailey, received.

The cost of the recount is $300 according to Orange County Election Administrator Tina Barrow.

The cost is based on the number of boxes/locations. One box is from early voting and two are from the day of the election.

Results of the recount should be available late Friday.

