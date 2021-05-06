Pullen requests recount
Council member Patrick Pullen has requested a recount for the May 1, 2021 election.
Pullen received 138 votes compared to 145 his opponent, David Bailey, received.
The cost of the recount is $300 according to Orange County Election Administrator Tina Barrow.
The cost is based on the number of boxes/locations. One box is from early voting and two are from the day of the election.
Results of the recount should be available late Friday.
