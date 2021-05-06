May 6, 2021

  • 77°

Orange Police Beat 5.5.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:14 am Thursday, May 6, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for May 5, 2021:

  • Assault at the 900 block of Curtis Ave
  • Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Warrant service at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Strickland Drive
  • Warrant service at the 1900 block of 11th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar