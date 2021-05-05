May 5, 2021

Photo courtesy BC Baseball

Cardinals have bidistrict date with Longhorns set

By Van Wade

The Bridge City Cardinals have their Class 4A Region III Bidistrict baseball playoff set.

The Cardinals (14-12-1), the third-place seed out of District 22-4A, will take on the Hamshire-Fannett Longhorns (21-5-2), the second-place seed out of District 21-4A.

It will just be one game with the winner moving on to the area round. They will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Hamshire-Fannett High School.

