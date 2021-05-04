Louisiana Shrimp Season to Open May 10 in the Remaining State Outside Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the portion of state outside waters between the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island westward to the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal shall reopen to shrimping at 6:00 a.m. on May 10, 2021.

The closure area is defined as follows:

The eastern boundary line originates at the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island as delineated by the red buoy line at 29 degrees 22 minutes 14.93 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 22 minutes 58.92 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 18 minutes 33.89 seconds north latitude, -91 degrees 26 minutes 16.05 seconds west longitude. The western boundary line originates on the western shore of Freshwater Bayou Canal at 29 degrees 32 minutes 03.00 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 18 minutes 33.00 seconds west longitude and ends at a point on the three-mile line as described in R.S. 56:495(A) at 29 degrees 29 minutes 02.27 seconds north latitude, -92 degrees 19 minutes 34.60 seconds west longitude.

Recent biological sampling conducted by the Department has indicated that small white shrimp, which have over-wintered in these waters from December to now, have reached marketable sizes and the closure is no longer necessary. Notice of any opening, delaying or closing of a season by the Secretary will be made by public notice at least 72 hours prior to such action.