May 4, 2021

Van Wade/Orange Leader

22-4A champion Bobcats to face Liberty at Lamar in a best-of-3

By Van Wade

Published 8:49 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The District 22-4A baseball champion Orangefield Bobcats know their opponent and their playoff destination for the Class 4A Region III bidistrict playoffs.

The Bobcats (17-6-2, 10-2) will take on the Liberty Panthers (15-11, 7-6) in a best-of-3 series Friday and Saturday at Lamar University’s Vincent-Beck Stadium.

Game One will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Game Two is slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. with Game Three to follow if necessary.

The Panthers and Huffman were tied for the fourth-place berth out of 21-4A and had a play-in game Monday in which the Panthers won 7-3.

