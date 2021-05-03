Orange Police Beat 4.30-5.2.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 30 – May 2, 2021:
Friday, April 30
- Assault at the 1000 block of Clairmont Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and MacArthur Drive
- Assist other agency at the 3400 block of Pheasant
- Shoplifting at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
- Assault at the 800 block of Arkansas Ave
Saturday, May 1
- Hit and Run resulting in vehicle damage at the 800 block of 3rd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 20th and Sunset
- Stolen vehicle at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Found property at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Assault at the 100 block of Lakeside Drive
- Criminal trespass at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Found property at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
Sunday, May 2
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Criminal trespass at the 1200 block of Green Ave.
- Runaway at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Hit and run resulting in property damage at the 11900 block of Farm to Market Road 105
- Stolen vehicle at the 2200 block of Westway
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Bob Hall and Clairmont
- Trespassing at the 3800 block of Cochran Street
- Runaway at the 1700 block of 10th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Arrest made in double homicide case
By EJ Williams Manka Melson was arrested on Thursday, April 29 for the homicides of Aaliyah Gradnigo and Thalamus Livings.... read more