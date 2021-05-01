SETRPC to hold exercise on May 6

The South East Texas Regional Planning Commission, in coordination with law enforcement, fire services, emergency medical services, and other government agencies and selected private sector partners is sponsoring Operation Golden Triangle, a full-scale exercise on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange Counties. This exercise will provide participants with an opportunity to assess capabilities, plans, policies, and procedures. It will focus on decision-making, coordination, and integration with other organizations during a Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack. The expected outcome of the exercise is to validate the SETRPC’s Regional Plan for Unified Response to a Complex Coordinated Terrorist Attack, assess response efforts by local, state, and federal agencies, and to strengthen interagency coordination.

Operation Golden Triangle is the capstone exercise to a three-year project to develop a Unified Regional Response to a Complex Coordinated Attack funded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Exercise participants will respond to a series of terrorist attack scenarios across the three-county region to assess the response of law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, area hospitals and emergency management assets.

The following agencies and organizations will participate in the exercise: