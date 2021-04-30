OCSO seeking information on missing man

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a missing person’s investigation involving Luis Martinez Gonzalez H/M DOB 02/28/1992. Mr. Martinez was last seen on April 28, 2021 in Lumberton, Texas. On April 29, 2021 Mr. Martinez’s vehicle was located in Bridge City, Texas at the end of Bailey’s Road. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with any information to help locate Mr. Martinez. If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612.