April 29, 2021

  • 79°
Photo courtesy Vidor ISD

Vidor Rotary VHS Students of the Month

By Van Wade

Published 8:59 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

Vidor Rotary Club Vidor Students of the Month for April were Madlynn Magnuson, Kara Forrester, Amberly Haynes, and Brooklyn Freeman. They are shown with Vidor Rotary Club President Derrick Barber, second from right. They spoke and were honored at the April 26th Vidor Rotary Club meeting.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar