Vidor Rotary VHS Students of the Month
Vidor Rotary Club Vidor Students of the Month for April were Madlynn Magnuson, Kara Forrester, Amberly Haynes, and Brooklyn Freeman. They are shown with Vidor Rotary Club President Derrick Barber, second from right. They spoke and were honored at the April 26th Vidor Rotary Club meeting.
