Lady Wildcats stymie Lady Bobcats in Game One

ANAHUAC – It was tough sledding for the District 22-4A champion Lady Bobcats in Game One of their best-of-3 Class 4A Region III bidistrict series against Splendora as they fell to the Lady Wildcats 9-1 Wednesday night at Anahuac High School.

The Lady Wildcats (14-13), the fourth-place team out of a rugged District 21-4A, picked up 12 hits against the Lady Bobcats (22-6-2).

Splendora scored two runs in the third and then had a big five-run fourth inning and tallied two runs in the sixth.

The Lady Bobcats’ lone run came in the fourth on a home run bomb laced by standout senior catcher Emma Humplik.

Brooke Martin got the win on the Splendora hill. She worked all seven innings, allowing four hits while fanning seven.

Orangefield’s Codie Sorge tossed all six innings, allowing 12 hits while also striking out 12.

Honor Knott had three hits and two runs batted in for the Lady Wildcats. Leah Hensarling also had three hits while Brooklyn Atkins had two hits and drove in four runs.

Game Two will be at Anahuac Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Game Three, if necessary, will be at 5 p.m. Friday in Anahuac