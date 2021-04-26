Orange Police Beat 4.23-4.25.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 23 – April 259, 2021:
Friday, April 23
- Damaged property at the 2700 block of Foreman Road
- Abandon vehicle at Simmons at North
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at 6500 block of Interstate 10
Saturday, April 24
- Warrant service at the 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Warrant service at Eddleman at 27th
- Assault at the 400 West Cypress Ave
- Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Warrant service at the 2400 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Circle C
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Controlled substance at 37th and Camilla
- Warrant service at Circle G
Sunday, April 25
- Possession of weapon at Park and 35th
- Assault at Cypress and 2nd
- Warrant service at the 1400 block of 16th Street
- Warrant service at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Fraud at the 1600 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 4.13-4.19.21
From staff reports The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from April 13 – April 19, 2021:... read more