Lady Raiders down Lady Cardinals to earn third seed

NEDERLAND – The Lumberton Lady Raiders defeated the Bridge City Lady Cardinals 10-4 in a tiebreaker game that earned them the third-place playoff berth out of District 22-4A at Nederland High School Monday night.

The Lady Raiders (15-11-2, 8-5) scored two runs in the first inning and erupted for five more in the second and added three runs in the sixth.

The Lady Cardinals (12-14-1, 7-6) scored three of their runs in the fifth frame.

Lumberton finished with nine hits while the Lady Cardinals had five.

Austyn Daniels led BC with two hits and drove in three of the runs.

Chloey Verde had two hits and two RBI for the Lady Raiders while Bailey Edwards had two hits and drove in a run.

Sydnie Cline went all seven innings for the Lady Raiders, scattering five hits while striking out 11.

Madyson Melton tossed 4 2/3 innings for the Lady Cardinals while Carson Fall tossed 1 1/3 innings.

Both teams will head to the playoffs later this week.

The Lady Raiders will face 21-4A runnerup Huffman while the Lady Cardinals will take on 21-4A champion Liberty.