22-4A softball title up for grabs for OF-LC-M; BC-Lumberton will battle for playoff seeding

A District 22-4A softball title will be on the line Friday along with playoff seeding for the top four teams as everyone will look to beat the possible inclement weather that is slated for tomorrow.

It will be a winner-take-all for the 22-4A crown at Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Lady Bear Field as the Lady Bears (22-6-1, 10-1) will welcome in the Orangefield Lady Bobcats (21-5-2, 10-1). The game is slated for 5:15 p.m. to try and beat the weather and there will be no junior varsity game. It was the Lady Bobcats that squeezed out a 11-10 victory over LC-M at Lady Bobcat Field in the first half of 22-4A play.

Meanwhile, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals (12-12-1, 7-4) will visit Lumberton (13-11-2, 6-5) for a big seeding game as well that will decide the third-place and fourth-place seeds.

If the Lady Cardinals win they will earn the No. 3 seed while Lumberton would nab the No. 4 seed. If Lumberton wins the two will either play again to decide third-place or flip for seeding.

So who will the four teams play in the bidistrict round of the Class 4A Region III playoffs next week against teams from District 21-4A?

Liberty (21-6, 10-1) is the 21-4A champion and will take on either Lumberton or Bridge City in bidistrict. Huffman (21-9, 8-3) is the runnerup and will face either Bridge City or Lumberton.

Hamshire-Fannett (13-10-3, 6-5) and Splendora (10-12, 6-5) are currently tied for third while Hardin-Jefferson (12-9-1, 6-6) is in fifth. Orangefield and LC-M will be waiting to see how those teams fare to see who they will each play next week.