Orange Police Beat 4.19.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:52 am Tuesday, April 20, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for April 19, 2021:

  • Warrant service at the 2100 block of MacArthur Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 100 block of North Farragut Ave.
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Warrant service at the 1400 block of South Hart Ave
  • Harassment at the 1500 block of 37th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

