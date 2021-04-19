Two Men Cited for Closed Season Shrimping Violations in St. Bernard Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two individuals for alleged commercial shrimping violations in St. Bernard Parish on April 19.

Agents cited Daniel Russell, 37, of New Orleans, and Justin Schexnayder, 35, of Slidell, for shrimping during a closed season.

Agents were on patrol in the area of Pumpkin Lake in St. Bernard Parish when they located a vessel actively trawling for shrimp almost one mile inside an area that was closed to shrimping on Dec. 23, 2020.

Agents seized a total of 1,046 pounds of shrimp and sold them to the highest bidder.

This is Russell’s third offense for illegal shrimp activity during a closed season.

The case will be forwarded to Perry Nicosia, the St. Bernard District Attorney, for prosecution.

Using a trawl in a closed season carries up to a $950 and 120 days in jail. In addition to any and all other penalties, for the first conviction of shrimping during the closed season, the court may revoke or suspend the violator’s trawl, skimmer, and butterfly gear licenses for one year from the date of the conviction. During such revocation or suspension, the violator may be present on a vessel harvesting or possessing shrimp or possessing a trawl, skimmer, or butterfly net, only if the vessel is equipped with and employs an operating vessel monitoring system which is accessible to LDWF. The court shall sentence the violator to perform 40 hours of community service.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Austin Arteaga, and Corporal Blaine Wagner.