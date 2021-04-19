April 19, 2021

Orange Police Beat 4.16-4.18.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:48 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 16 – April 18, 2021:

Friday, April 16

  • Hit and run resulting in property damage at Tennessee and Arkansas
  • Disorderly conduct at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
  • Burglary at the 2300 block of Butler
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 7200 block of Interstate 10

Saturday, April 17

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4200 block of 27th Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 2000 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Runaway on Circle E
  • Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 16th and Green
  • Runaway at the 1300 block of 2nd Street

Sunday, April 18

  • Warrant Service at the 1100 block of Dupont Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on Park Ave.

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

