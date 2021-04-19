Free Diabetes Classes

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes (on Mondays) starting on May 3rd through May 24th and the last one on, Tuesday, May 25th and will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will be held at the Neighborhood Facilities Building at 303 North 8th St, Orange (By the Orange Police Department). To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.