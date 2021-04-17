Dow Donates Shoes to West Orange-Stark High School Students

Several months ago, Dow reached out to West Orange-Stark High School about providing our students with new shoes. The teachers provided us with names and shoe sizes of any kid in desperate need of shoes. The district sent 100 names/sizes, and Dow graciously met that need on Friday by delivering 100 pairs of new shoes for students. Pictured are WOSHS Principal, Mrs. Holifield and Jadon Jones, Student Body President with Dow Shoe Donation