Lady Bears scoot past Lady Mustangs
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears notched a 8-1 District 22-4A victory over the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs Tuesday at Lady Bear Field.
The win pushes the Lady Bears (21-6-1, 9-1) in first-place, a half game ahead of Orangefield (19-5-2, 8-1), which fell at Bridge City (11-12-1, 6-4) 4-0 Tuesday.
Bailey Frenzel nabbed the win against the Lady Mustangs (7-16, 0-9) as she tossed a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks and no earned runs.
Cami Shugart was 3-for-4 at the plate for the Lady Bears.Lakin Adkins was 1-for-1 with a RBI. Karson Friar was 1-for-4 with a RBI and Ansley Moore went 1-for-2.
The Lady Bears have a bye Friday and will travel to Vidor next Tuesday. The Lady Mustangs will host Vidor Friday.
Undefeated champs
Vidor Softball 6u Bomb Squad again goes undefeated to win the championship at Beaumont Tournament on April 10. Team members... read more