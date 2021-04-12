WO-S hosting Area Meet; SE Texas track leaders

West Orange-Stark High School will host the Area Track & Field Meet this Wednesday at Hooks Stadium.

The top four in each event will qualify for the upcoming Class 4A Region III Track & Field Championships.

Teams from 22-4A (Bridge City, Lumberton, WO-S, Orangefield, LC-M, Silsbee and Vidor) will be competing against District 21-4A members (Hamshire-Fannett, Hardin-Jefferson, Huffman, Liberty, Livingston, Shepherd and Splendora).

Field events and the 3,200 meters will start at 11 a.m. and the running events will start around 3:30 p.m.

Here are the Southeast Texas track leaders after the completion of the District 22-4A Meet:

DISCUS — Girls: Emily Williamson, Silsbee (senior), 109-6; Boys: Kollyn Brown, LC-M (senior), 160-5.

SHOT PUT — Girls: Amaris Larkin, Bridge City (sophomore), 36-10; Boys: Tre’Vontae Caines, PA Memorial (senior), 59-6.

HIGH JUMP — Girls: Raegan Stephenson, Vidor (freshman), Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (junior) 5-5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), 6-7.

LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 18-4.5; Boys: Raymond Baltrip, Silsbee (senior), 22-4.5.

TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 38-11; Boys: Maleek Jones, PA Memorial (senior), 44-1.75.

POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City (sophomore) and Katherine Page, PN-G (freshman), 9-0; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City (junior), 14-6.

100 METERS — Girls: Brianna Howard, Beaumont United (senior), 11.9; Boys: Bryce Anderson, West Brook (senior), 10.72.

200 METERS — Girls: Amya Barfield, Hardin-Jefferson (freshman), 24.96; Boys: Brayden Guillory, East Chambers (senior), 22.0.

400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG (junior), 58.7; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 50.02.

800 METERS — Girls: Amelia Wright, Vidor (junior), 2:29.67; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 1:59.06.

1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 5:41.0; Boys: Caleb Wilson, Bmt West Brook (senior), 4:32.33.

3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 12:23.26; Boys: Beau Waldrop, Lumberton (senior), 10:08.78.

100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (junior), 15.90.

110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Jaden Jones, West Orange-Stark (senior), 15.22.

300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Alayshia White, Beaumont United (senior), 49.5; Boys: John Sanderson, Lumberton (sophomore), 42.02.

400-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris) 48.40; Boys: Bmt West Brook (Shawn Mouton, Bryce Anderson, Leedrick Senegal, Clifford Bradley), 41.62.

800-METER RELAY — Girls: Beaumont United (Cameron Dill, Brianna Howard, Daja Maxey, Priscilla Morris), 1:43.5; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Bryce Anderson, Shawn Mouton, Clifford Bradley, Leedrick Senegal) 1:30.31.

1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: PN-G (Lydia Garza, Katherine Page, Kyleigh Bushnell, Sanaria Butler) 4:15.17; Boys: PA Memorial (Tony Brooks, Devuan Davenport, Jelani Chevalier, Ayden Chatman) 3:27.79.