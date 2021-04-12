April 12, 2021

Almost Summer Garage Sale

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 1:00 pm Monday, April 12, 2021

The VFW AUX 2775 Almost Summer Garage Sale will be held in the VFW Hall at 5303 N. 16th St on Saturday May 22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cost per table is $15. If you are setting up with clothes racks or tent frames the space and table will be $20. Parking lot spaces can be made available cost depends on amount of space needed. The venders will be able to set up on Friday May 21, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Early registration guarantees you a spot.

Registration form: VFW AUX 2775

