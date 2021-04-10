Letter of Introduction: Bailey seeks City Council Place 1

My name is David C. Bailey and I am 60 years old and formally announcing my candidacy for Orange City Council Place 1.

I am married with two sons, a daughter, and four grandchildren. I graduated from Little Cypress Mauriceville High School. I am a former Chief Deputy of Orange County Sheriff Department and a former Safety Manager at Turner Industries. Currently I am retired. I consider my greatest achievements both personally and professionally was serving the people of Orange County.

During my tenure as Captain and Chief Deputy I was fortunate to attend many seminars that were directed at budgeting and personnel matters. I would like to bring this experience to the citizens of Orange.

Orange is on the verge of unprecedented growth with the possibility of Chevron building an additional plant and the addition of the Sport’s Complex. My goal as City Council member is to bring knowledge and progression to the city.

I would appreciate your support and vote in the May 1 city election for City Council Place 1. I look forward to serving the citizens of Orange.