NWS Lake Charles weather update 4.9.21

We are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms late tonight into tomorrow morning. The highest threat areas are central Louisiana and south central Louisiana, between midnight and 8 am Saturday. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes are possible.

The threat may extend further west into southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana. It depends on where the storms develop later this afternoon and evening. The further west they develop, the better chance of SE TX and SW LA seeing some storms.

Have a method to receive NWS warnings late at night.