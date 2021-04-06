Orange Police Beat 4.1-4.5.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from April 1 – April 5, 2021:
Thursday, April 1
- Theft at the 2800 block of Sunset Drive
- Threats at the 6700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Public intoxication at the 4300 block of 27th Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 1100 block of Green Ave.
- Assault at the 300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Stolen vehicle at the 400 block of North Street
Friday, April 2
- Assault at the 400 block of Knox Ave
- Criminal traffic violation at the 1900 block of MacArthur Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on the railroad tracks on Cordrey
- Assault at the 18500 block of State Hwy. 62
- Crime against person at 3100 block of Edgar Brown Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 4400 block of State Hwy. 62
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of 16th Street
Saturday, April 3
- Obstruct police at the 1400 block of 10th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1800 block of Main Ave
- Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy. 62
- Obstruct police at the 600 block of Burton Ave
- Public intoxication at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
- Theft at the 2900 block of 16th Street
Sunday, April 4
- Assault at the 200 block of West Cypress Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the Farm to Market Road 3247 near Elmira
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 5700 block of Meeks Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 17th Street
Monday, April 5
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 600 block of Cordrey Ave
- Damaged property at the 7700 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Assault at the 2500 block of Allie Payne Road
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy 62 and Interstate 10
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
