April 6, 2021

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 4.6.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:11 pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Weather

We are expecting a line of showers and thunderstorms in the evening and overnight hours Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Some of these storms could be severe, capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and even a tornado.
Have a plan to receive weather warnings during the nighttime hours.
