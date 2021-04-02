Commissioner George P. Bush announces more than $10.9 million for flood and drainage improvements for Orange County

AUSTIN — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $10,934,201 in Hurricane Harvey disaster recovery funds for Orange County to make flood and drainage improvements.

“Hurricane Harvey devastated communities across the Texas Coast,” said Commissioner Bush. “These recovery funds are critical to improving local infrastructure that will protect lives, homes and businesses from future storms. We continue to work with our partners in communities across the region to leverage these resources efficiently and effectively to benefit Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.”

With these funds, Orange County will make nearly 150,000 linear feet of improvements, including replacing storm sewer culverts, regrading roadside ditches and installing outfall ditches. The projects will directly benefit nearly 28,000 Orange County residents. The improvements will take place on:

Saxon Circle from FM 1130 to the end of Saxon Circle

Dixie Drive from FM 2802 to Cole Road

Linscomb Road from FM 1442 to Old Buna Road

S. Teal Road from FM 1130 to State Hwy 87

N. Teal Road from State Hwy 87 West to End of N Teal Road

N. Bilbo Road from FM 1130 to CR 3141

N. Linscomb Road from East Railroad Street to End of East Railroad Street

Stallion Road from Lemonville Road to end of Stallion Road

Rebel Road from Dixie Drive to Cole Road

Earsel Lane from Arledge Road to End of Earsel Lane

Honeybee Lane

Linscomb Road from just north of Garrison Road to the end of the street

Tulane Road from west of N 37th Street to Old U.S. 90

Granger Lane

JB Arrington Road

Duncanwoods Lane from FM 105 to FM 1135

Cajun Way from FM 1442 to Oilla Road

Lawn Oak Drive from W Bluff Road to Rosebud Street

Drainage culvert on Simmons Road south of Dundee Drive

Texas GLO Hurricane Harvey Recovery Funds:

Commissioner George P. Bush and the Texas General Land Office was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to lead the historic Hurricane Harvey housing recovery efforts funded by $5.676 billion in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The GLO allocated $413 million of the allocation for infrastructure projects to protect communities affected by the storm. The GLO allocated the funds to regional Council of Governments’ (COGs) based on a HUD approved needs assessment. The locally-led COGs then conducted methods of distribution (MODs) for determining infrastructure and buyout and acquisition amounts for cities and counties within each jurisdiction. COG boards are comprised of officials from the impacted communities elected in part to prioritize funds allocated for recovery programs. The MOD process requires public engagement and the GLO reviewed each MOD for compliance with federal rules and requirements before approving each plan.