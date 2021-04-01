Mauriceville Middle Band Earns Sweepstakes
The Mauriceville Middle School Band brought home a Sweepstakes trophy from Concert and Sight-Reading Contest today. The group received Superior (1) ratings from all six judges! There are 3 judges in performance and 3 in Sight-Reading. Kathy Smith is the Band Director for MMS.
