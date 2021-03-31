Senator Bryan Hughes Passes SB 8, The Heartbeat Act Out of Texas Senate

AUSTIN – Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Tyler) passed SB 8, the Heartbeat Bill, with bipartisan support. The bill protects unborn children by prohibiting an abortion once a heartbeat is detected. Senator Hughes issued the following statement:

“As we approach the resurrection and celebration of Jesus Christ, we recognize that the greatest gifts God can give begin small and unexpected, yet so important.

Nothing is more indicative of life than the sound of a baby’s heartbeat. From being held on your mother’s chest as an infant, to the sound of a heart monitor of a loved one in a hospital bed, Senate Bill 8 recognizes the beauty and significance of the heartbeat.

With strong support from Governor Abbott, Lt. Governor Patrick, and Speaker Phelan, I am excited to send this legislation to the bill’s House sponsor, Representative Shelby Slawson. We will work together to make it clear that if a Texan’s heartbeat is detected, his or her life will be protected.”

Senate Bill 8 supports a physician’s oath to do no harm. This legislation establishes a civil cause of action to prevent any child from being harmed in the womb absent a medical emergency.

To see this bill in its entirety, please see the following link [LINK HERE].