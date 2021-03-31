Lady Bears will face Bay City at GCM Thursday

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears will take on Bay City in the third round of the Class 4A Region III soccer playoffs Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek Memorial High School.

The Lady Bears are coming off a 3-1 overtime victory over Brazosport in the second round while Bay City defeated Vidor 3-1.

The LC-M-Bay City winner will face either Bellville or Lake Belton in the fourth round.

Good Luck Lady Bears!