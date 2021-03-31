District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; games set for Thursday
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Orangefield (11-5-2, 4-1)
Silsbee (12-5-1, 3-1)
LC-M (9-10, 3-1)
Vidor (9-10, 2-2)
Lumberton (12-5-1, 2-3)
Bridge City (9-9-1, 1-3)
WO-S (2-12, 0-4)
SOFTBALL
Orangefield (17-4-2, 6-0)
LC-M (17-6-1, 5-1)
Bridge City (8-10-1, 4-2)
Lumberton (10-9-2, 3-3)
Vidor (11-7, 2-4)
Silsbee (3-16, 1-5)
WO-S (7-13, 0-6)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Apr. 1
Bridge City at WO-S
Orangefield at Vidor
LC-M at Silsbee
Apr. 6
LC-M at Bridge City
WO-S at Lumberton
SOFTBALL
Apr. 1
LC-M at Silsbee
Orangefield at Vidor
Bridge City at WO-S
Apr. 6
WO-S at Lumberton
LC-M at Bridge City
