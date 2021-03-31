Buy One, Get One Free Classes at LSCO and LSCPA for Summer and Fall

Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) and Lamar State College Port Arthur (LSCPA) care for students and want to assist every student during this time of continued uncertainty and economic unrest. For students enrolling in courses during the Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 semesters, LSCO and LSCPA want to continue providing students with the hope of a productive and secure future. As such, the colleges are each offering students the opportunity to receive one free course this summer and up to two free courses this fall for ALL students.

This offer will be extended until all allotted funds for scholarships has been disbursed, so students are encouraged to register for the Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 semesters early.

“LSCO is excited to support our community during these challenging times. Through this offer, more students will be able to access higher education in our region. This is in keeping with our mission of Transforming Lives and creating a Bright, Orange Future,” said LSCO President Dr. Thomas Johnson.

Registration begins on April 5th. For more information and a list of Frequently Asked Questions, please visit LSCO’s website: https://www.lsco.edu/events/buy-one-get-one.asp

Students who enroll in one or more courses Summer 2021

The tuition and fees for one 3-credit hour course (up to $399 for non-dual credit students and $150 for dual credit students) in the Summer 2021 semester will be paid for every student who registers and pays for one course at the posted tuition and fees rate.

Students who enroll in one course Fall 2021

Buy One, Get One FREE : The tuition and fees for one additional 3-credit hour course (up to $399 for non-dual credit students and $150 for dual credit students) in the Fall 2021 semester will be FREE for every student who registers and pays for one course at the posted tuition and fees rate.

Students who enroll in two or more courses Fall 2021

Buy Two, Get Two FREE : The tuition and fees for two additional 3-hour courses (up to $798 for non-dual credit students and $300 for dual credit students) in the Fall 2021 semester will be paid for every student who registers and pays for two courses at the posted tuition and fees rate.

NOTE: In order to get as much financial assistance as possible beyond the BOGO offer, students are strongly encouraged to complete and submit the 2020/2021 Free Application for Federal Student Aid FAFSA (for summer registration) and the 2021/2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid FAFSA (for fall registration). When completing the FAFSA, students should use LSCO’s school code 016748.

Steps to apply and register for classes:

NEW STUDENTS: Complete and submit the Admissions Application (applytexas.org) for the Summer of 2021 (for summer registration) or Fall 2021 (for fall registration) NEW and RETURNING STUDENTS: Complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid FAFSA Use LSCO’s school code 016748. To apply for federal aid for summer classes, submit the 2020/2021 FAFSA. To apply for federal aid for fall classes, submit the 2021/2022 FAFSA. NEW AND RETURNING STUDENTS: Register for classes at LSCO