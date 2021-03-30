Lady Cardinals take care of Lumberton by nine

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals wrapped up the first half of District 22-4A play with a solid 10-1 victory over the Lumberton Lady Raiders Tuesday night at Lady Cardinal Field.

Freshman Carson Fall once again had great command on the hill for the Lady Cardinals (8-9-1, 4-2) as she tossed a complete-game two-hitter and fanned 13 Lady Raiders (10-9-2, 3-3) in the process.

The Lady Cardinals pulled away with a six-run fifth inning.

Fall and Austyn Daniels each had two hits for the Lady Cardinals, who finished with seven hits. Daniels and Anna Autry each had RBI.

The Lady Cardinals finished the first half of 22-4A play in third place. They will visit West Orange-Stark Thursday.